LISTEN: ‘Let’s Talk Smitty’ Mar. 16 (AUDIO)

On the Mar. 16 edition of 'Let's Talk Monday with Smitty,' Smitty Pignatelli interviewed State Representative in the 2nd Berkshire District, Paul Mark. The gentlemen discussed the coronavirus along with the 2020 Census. You can listen to Monday's program below.

The program has been divided into two audio segments

About The Host

State Representative Wm. Smitty Pignatelli is a lifelong resident of Lenox, Massachusetts and a graduate of the Lenox Public Schools. Smitty, as he prefers to be called, was named after his father’s best friend, William Smith, who was killed during World War II. After graduating from Lenox Memorial High School in 1977, Smitty became a licensed Master Electrician and worked in his family’s electrical contracting business for twenty years. Smitty took over the full operation of the business at the time of his father’s retirement in 1991.

Smitty left the family business to his brother Scott, in 1998, when he was offered a position as the Business Development Manager for Lee Bank. While at the bank, he attended Babson College School for Financial Studies, graduating in 2001. Longing to serve the people of his beloved Berkshire District, he decided to leave the bank to pursue his dream of public service and run for higher office. Smitty won the seat of State Representative for the 4th Berkshire District and is currently serving his eighth term in the House of Representatives. You can read more about Smitty by going here.

Smitty hosts the WSBS 'Let's Talk" program Monday morning at 9:05.