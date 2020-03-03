LISTEN: ‘Local Celebrities’ Dr. Eric Bush (AUDIO)

The Feb. 25 and Mar. 3 editions of 'Local Celebrities with Paul Joffe' is all about health including the Coronavirus, Lyme Disease, diet and more . Paul sat down with Dr. Eric Bush. So let's dive in and get Dr. Bush's take on all of these areas.

You can listen to the Dr. Bush program below (the program has been divided into three audio segments)

About The Host

Paul Joffe moved to New Marlborough in 2012 and has worked in radio since he was a teenager. A former stand up comic, Paul now works in construction and harvests lumber at his mill in New Marlborough. Paul is also the builder & designer of the landmark Flying Church on Main Street in Great Barrington. Paul has a love for the Berkshires and looks forward to interviewing some of the people that live and work in the WSBS listening area. 'Local Celebrities' airs Tuesday mornings at 9:05 on WSBS.

Article Image: Paul Joffe