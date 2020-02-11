LISTEN: ‘Local Celebrities’ Feb. 11 (AUDIO)

On the Feb. 11 edition of 'Local Celebrities,' just in time for Valentine's Day, host Paul Joffe interviewed Joshua Needleman, creator and chocolatier of Chocolate Springs Café in Lenox. Paul and Josh discussed all things chocolate....mmmmmm.

You can listen to Tuesday's program below (the program has been divided into two audio segments)

About The Host

Paul Joffe moved to New Marlborough in 2012 and has worked in radio since he was a teenager. A former stand up comic, Paul now works in construction and harvests lumber at his mill in New Marlborough. Paul is also the builder & designer of the landmark Flying Church on Main Street in Great Barrington. Paul has a love for the Berkshires and looks forward to interviewing some of the people that live and work in the WSBS listening area. 'Local Celebrities' airs Tuesday mornings at 9:05 on WSBS.

Article Image: Paul Joffe