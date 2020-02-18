LISTEN: ‘Local Celebrities’ Feb. 18 (AUDIO)

The Feb. 18 edition of 'Local Celebrities with Paul Joffe' is all about parking tickets and more. Paul sat down with Oliver Brown, Great Barrington's Parking Enforcement Officer. Oliver and Paul discussed how people react when they receive tickets, how they handle the situation and more. Plus you'll learn about Oliver's background and interests.

You can listen to Tuesday's program below (the program has been divided into two audio segments)

About The Host

Paul Joffe moved to New Marlborough in 2012 and has worked in radio since he was a teenager. A former stand up comic, Paul now works in construction and harvests lumber at his mill in New Marlborough. Paul is also the builder & designer of the landmark Flying Church on Main Street in Great Barrington. Paul has a love for the Berkshires and looks forward to interviewing some of the people that live and work in the WSBS listening area. 'Local Celebrities' airs Tuesday mornings at 9:05 on WSBS.

Article Image: Paul Joffe (left), Oliver Brown (right)