LISTEN: Protecting The Housatonic River – Citizen’s Petition

On Monday, Jun. 29 the Town of Sheffield will be holding their annual Town Meeting at Mt. Everett High School located at 491 Berkshire School Road in Sheffield. The Sessions will begin at 7:00 p.m. and voting will take place on the full town warrant which is available by going here.

Article 24 is a Citizen's Petition to see if the town will vote to protect the Housatonic River. A "Yes" vote would affirm the right of the Housatonic River to naturally exist, flourish, be restored, and to be free from activities or projects which violate those rights.

In addition, Sheffield would be first in the state to join the international Rights of Nature movement, recognizing the intrinsic rights of ecosystems.

On a recent edition of 'Let's Talk" on WSBS we spoke with Sarah Natan of Rights of Nature Berkshires and she brought us up to speed on the article warrant, how a "Yes" vote would benefit the community, the environment, river restoration and more.

You can listen to the two audio segments from the "Let's Talk' program below.

You can learn more about Rights of Nature Berkshires by going here.

(article image taken from the Rights of Nature - Berkshires' Facebook page)