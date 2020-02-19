LISTEN: Sheffield Kiwanis Scholarship Raffle Winners (AUDIO)

Over the past couple of months Sheffield Kiwanis has been selling tickets for their 20th annual Scholarship Raffle which benefits the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. The grand prize winner was able to choose a 2020 GMC Canyon Extended Cab 4x4 pickup truck courtesy of Berkshire GMC or $20,000 cash. The second prize was $1,500 cash and the third prize was $500 cash.

The drawing took place this past Tuesday evening (2/19/2020) at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield. WSBS' Ron Carson pulled the names.

We checked in with Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis this morning as he announced the winners. We have provided the audio below so you can listen to find out who won.

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey & Mt. Washington.

Article Image: Dave Smith of Sheffield Kiwanis