LISTEN: Smitty Chats with John Barrett (AUDIO)

On the Jan. 27 edition of "Let's Talk: Monday with Smitty" Representative Pignatelli spoke with former North Adams, Mayor and current State Representative John Barrett of North Adams. Mr. Barrett represents the Northern Berkshire District. The two gentlemen discussed Governor Baker's 2020 State of the Commonwealth Address. Some of the chat topics include education, workforce development and many more areas of interest and issues which you can listen to in the two audio clips below.

About The Host

From Wikipedia: William "Smitty" Pignatelli is a Democratic member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the 4th Berkshire District, consisting of the towns of Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington and West Stockbridge, all in Berkshire County; and the towns of Blandford, Russell and Tolland, all in Hampden County. He is a member of the Joint Committees on Ways and Means and Higher Education and is vice-chair of the Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development.

Smitty hosts "Let's Talk" on Monday mornings at 9:05 on WSBS.

Article Image: Smitty (left), John Barrett (right)