Listen to Win a Trip, Cash, and More to See TSO…the Ultimate in Christmas Shows

They're the biggest band in the history of holidays and they want to celebrate their 25th Christmas with you in sunny Orlando, Florida. We're talking about Trans-Siberian Orchestra! Witness a show featuring lights, lasers, pyro, and holiday hits.

Score an amazing trip for two to see TSO live including the following:

Flights

Hotel

VIP Seats

$500 Spending Money

$1,000 Shopping Spree

Beginning this Monday, Nov. 8, you'll want to listen each weekday at 9 am, noon, and 3 pm for Christmas codes. Complete details and rules will be coming soon so keep checking back. Plus, if you haven't done so yet, you'll want to download the free WSBS app so you can play along and listen for those all-important Christmas codes. Could you imagine winning this contest? That would be the ultimate in Christmas gifts. In order to win, you need to play so download our app now.

This Christmas gift to celebrate in Orlando is courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2021 winter tour. Go here for dates and tickets.

If you have never attended a TSO show..it is absolutely the ultimate Christmas musical experience.

