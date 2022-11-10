Heads Up, Berkshire County! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possibly bad deli meats and cheeses being sold in six states, including Massachusetts, that's apparently responsible for an outbreak of Listeria.

I repeat, this is a deadly Listeria outbreak that has already claimed the life of one person and has left over a dozen people hospitalized and the outbreak has been linked to deli meats, cheeses, and hot dogs.

The CDC reports that so far illnesses have been reported in California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Although, the CDC also had this to say on the matter in a media statement:

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.

The CDC also says that information collected so far shows that deli meats(including cold cuts, hot dogs, and pâtés sold at the deli) and cheeses purchased at deli counters in multiple states are the likely sources of this outbreak.

There have been several listeria outbreaks lately and we've talked about it numerous times on this very website but we'll go through it again for those who are unfamiliar with Listeria symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, convulsions, diarrhea, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, and loss of balance. However, if you're pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or possibly death in newborn babies.

The CDC strongly stresses that you are at higher risk for severe illness from Listeria if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system. By the way, the investigation into what specific products or delis may be contaminated is ongoing.

For more on the story or more info about Listeria, visit the CDC's website here.

