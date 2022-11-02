Live 95.9 Halloween Costume Contest WINNERS!
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard Melissa and Ken Fawcett from Ready Set Play on-air on Wednesday announcing the 5 winners from this year's virtual Halloween Costume Contest!
One entrant from each of the five categories was chosen as the winner from that category and will receive $100 each...
The Live 95.9 Virtual Halloween Costume Contest WINNERS!
Category: Funniest
#4 Britain (Spam Can) WINNER!
Category: Most Original
#9 Kevin (Marty McFly, Back To The Future II) WINNER!
Category: Scariest
#13 Avielle Tremble (Pennywise) WINNER!
Category: Cutest
#8 Kori (Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man) WINNER!
Category: Best Mask
#1 Blake Weichmann (Bubonic Plague Doctor) WINNER!
Congrats to all the $100 winners! Nice job! A big Thank You to all who entered and better luck next year!
Thanks to Ready Set Play on Merrill Rd. in Pittsfield for helping us make this happen.
