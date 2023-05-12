Live 95.9 Mother & Child Look-A-Like Contest: WINNER! (Photos)

A huge thank you and a big shout out to all who entered this year's "Mother & Child Look-A-Like Contest".

Rick Stohr from RJ Stohr Diamonds and Fine Jewelry joined me in studio on Friday to chat about new diamond technology, the current value of gold, and of course to announce the top 3 vote getters and the final winner!

Runner Up

#7 Lisa and Payton

attachment-thumbnail_#7 Lisa & Payton loading...

Runner Up

#10 Sheri and Charlotte

attachment-thumbnail_#10 Sheri and Charlotte loading...

Winner!

Mellissa & Nevaeh #49

The Grand Prize:

$500 Shopping Spree to RJ Stohr Diamonds & Fine Jewelry + A Beautiful Hanging Basket from Jaeschkes Flowers!

attachment-thumbnail_#49 Melissa and Nevaeh loading...

The list of all the 2023 entrants can be seen below! Good Luck next year!