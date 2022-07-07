Live On The Lake: Horns B. Funk And Co. Was A Blast As Hundreds Gathered For The Season Kick-Off

Live On The Lake: Horns B. Funk And Co. Was A Blast As Hundreds Gathered For The Season Kick-Off

Robbie Zucker, one seventh of the band Horns B. Funk and Co., joined "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Wednesday to prep listeners of what the band who formed in 2019 was gonna sound like.

I played Chicago's 1969 hit "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" in the background as Zucker was explaining what the set list was most likely to be comprised of and the band didn't disappoint.

Hundreds gathered on land and on the water as the 20th season of Live 95.9 and Greylock Federal Credit Union's "Live on the Lake" concert series kicked off Wednesday evening on the shores of beautiful Onota Lake just outside The Controy Pavilion at Burbank Park in Pittsfield.

Kicking off the set was The Ides Of March's "Vehicle" as the horn section and Zucker's vocal were on point. The band continued to play hits from Stevie Wonder, Chicago, and much much more.

Live 95.9 counted 50 plus boats at one point as hundreds gathered while scores enjoyed Papa John's Pizza, who apparently sold out of their 33 pizzas they had brought for sale, and Smokey Divas BBQ was serving up pulled pork and chicken and loaded baked potatoes.

Krispy Cones Ice Cream had a scheduling conflict so they were not there, however, they will be there next week. The band Legal Tender plays next Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

THANKS TO ALL WHO CAME OUT, IT WAS A GREAT SHOW!

