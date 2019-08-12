Live Performance of ‘A New Hope’ Comes to Lenox

Keith Lockhart returns to Tanglewood on Aug. 16 to lead the Boston Pops in a live performance of Star Wars: A New Hope at the Koussevitzky Shed. Lockhart will conduct beloved Boston Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams’ iconic score live while the film, starring Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford as Han Solo, plays on a large screen over the orchestra. The film will also play on three large screens on the Lawn.

This family friendly event precedes the annual John Williams’ Film Night Tribute, which will take place this summer on Aug. 24 at the Shed. Conductor (and renowned film composer in his own right) David Newman will lead the Pops, while Mr. Williams himself will offer commentary and insight as the host for the evening. The family-friendly program features Mr. Williams’ popular and lesser-known film scores (music from Jaws, Star Wars, Heidi, The Towering Inferno, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Superman, Harry Potter) performed live to film excerpts projected on a screen above the orchestra.

