Popular Retailer Opening New Store in Massachusetts

The past few years have generally been a tough time for retail stores. Many brick-and-mortar stores have had to close underperforming stores in Massachusetts and throughout the country to keep business alive. As the shopping landscape has shifted with more people purchasing goods online, combined with inflation, some companies have shut down altogether.

Some Companies are Adding New Stores in Massachusetts

While it's true that some businesses are having a difficult time navigating the current retail culture, other businesses are opening new stores. Pittsfield has seen the addition of two new stores in recent months, including Ollie's and Burlington. Likewise, seasonal favorite Spirit Halloween has returned once again with multiple locations across Massachusetts.

L.L. Bean is Opening a New Store in Massachusetts

One retailer that is adding another location in Massachusetts is L.L. Bean.  The new store will be over 20,000 square feet and will offer the classic outdoor-inspired products that fans of the company have grown accustomed to throughout the years. The new store plans to open in November at Fresh Market Plaza in Framingham.

How Many L.L. Bean Stores are in Massachusetts?

With the opening of the Framingham store, there will be 12 L.L. Bean stores in Massachusetts, including the following:

Berlin (Highland Commons)
15 Highland Commons East
Hudson, MA 01749-2046

Boston (One Seaport)
56 Seaport Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210-2042

Burlington (Wayside Commons)
6 Wayside Road
Burlington, MA 01803-4608

Dedham (Legacy Place)
340 Legacy Place
Dedham, MA 02026-6836

Framingham (Fresh Market Plaza) opening in November
84 Worcester Road
Unit #2
Framingham, MA 01702

Hadley (Mountain Farms Mall)
353 Russell St
Hadley, MA 01035-3536

Hanover (Hanover Crossing)
1775 Washington St
Hanover, MA 02339-1738

Mansfield (Mansfield Crossing)
280 School Street
Mansfield, MA 02048-1847

Mashpee (Mashpee Commons)
7 Market Street
Mashpee, MA 02649-3282

Millbury (The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley)
70 Worcester - Providence Turnpike,
Suite 400
Millbury, MA 01527-2664

Peabody (Northshore Mall)
210 Andover St Space N140
Peabody, MA 01960-1647

Wareham (Wareham Crossing Mall)
2421 Cranberry Hwy. Rt. 28
Suite 404
Wareham, MA 02571-5021

