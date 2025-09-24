Popular Retailer Opening New Store in Massachusetts
The past few years have generally been a tough time for retail stores. Many brick-and-mortar stores have had to close underperforming stores in Massachusetts and throughout the country to keep business alive. As the shopping landscape has shifted with more people purchasing goods online, combined with inflation, some companies have shut down altogether.
Some Companies are Adding New Stores in Massachusetts
While it's true that some businesses are having a difficult time navigating the current retail culture, other businesses are opening new stores. Pittsfield has seen the addition of two new stores in recent months, including Ollie's and Burlington. Likewise, seasonal favorite Spirit Halloween has returned once again with multiple locations across Massachusetts.
L.L. Bean is Opening a New Store in Massachusetts
One retailer that is adding another location in Massachusetts is L.L. Bean. The new store will be over 20,000 square feet and will offer the classic outdoor-inspired products that fans of the company have grown accustomed to throughout the years. The new store plans to open in November at Fresh Market Plaza in Framingham.
How Many L.L. Bean Stores are in Massachusetts?
With the opening of the Framingham store, there will be 12 L.L. Bean stores in Massachusetts, including the following:
Berlin (Highland Commons)
15 Highland Commons East
Hudson, MA 01749-2046
Boston (One Seaport)
56 Seaport Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210-2042
Burlington (Wayside Commons)
6 Wayside Road
Burlington, MA 01803-4608
Dedham (Legacy Place)
340 Legacy Place
Dedham, MA 02026-6836
Framingham (Fresh Market Plaza) opening in November
84 Worcester Road
Unit #2
Framingham, MA 01702
Hadley (Mountain Farms Mall)
353 Russell St
Hadley, MA 01035-3536
Hanover (Hanover Crossing)
1775 Washington St
Hanover, MA 02339-1738
Mansfield (Mansfield Crossing)
280 School Street
Mansfield, MA 02048-1847
Mashpee (Mashpee Commons)
7 Market Street
Mashpee, MA 02649-3282
Millbury (The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley)
70 Worcester - Providence Turnpike,
Suite 400
Millbury, MA 01527-2664
Peabody (Northshore Mall)
210 Andover St Space N140
Peabody, MA 01960-1647
Wareham (Wareham Crossing Mall)
2421 Cranberry Hwy. Rt. 28
Suite 404
Wareham, MA 02571-5021
