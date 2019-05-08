Local Action Continues to Heat Up: Results for May 7

Here are the latest local results for Tyuesday, May 7

Great Barrington Little League

Wheeler and Taylor defeated Black Diamond with a final score of 15-14. Andrew Miller singled to right with two out in the bottom of the sixth to score the winning run. For wheeler and Taylor. Brady Carpenter pitched the last two innings for the win. He also went 3-4 with two doubles at the plate. Kyle McMahon had a key two out single for his first little league hit. For Black Diamond, Don Calautti had two hits and Sparky Blanchard pitched three strong innings.

Senior Softball

Lee beat GA Blanco 7-6 in extra innings. After a strong start through four innings with a 4-1 lead Blanco had a rough fifth and Lee scored five runs taking a 6-4 lead. Blanco came back to tie with a two run sixth forcing extra innings with Brooke hitting walk off single to win the game. Madison lead Lee with two hits with Gena and Anna both with singles. For Blanco Avery, Jada, Bella, Meg, Alex, Sam, and Noelle all had base hits.