If you’ve flirted with the idea of being a census worker for some extra money, this may be a great time to give it a try.

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it is increasing its pay-rate for census workers here in Berkshire County – and other areas of Massachusetts -from $19.00 to $22.00 per hour effective January 6, 2020.

Click this link to apply for a 2020 census position HERE.

Check out the latest recruiting notice HERE: (PDF Download)