Local Fill the Basket Food Drive Begins in November

As part of the ongoing commitment to help local food pantries feed those in need, Salisbury Bank in a press release has announced its thirteenth annual Fill-the-Basket food drive.

Starting Nov. 2, 2020, all fourteen branches of the Bank, located in Berkshire, Litchfield, Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties, will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items and household supplies. Cash donations will also be accepted. All donated items as well as the monetary contributions collected will be donated directly to local food pantries serving each area.

Local pantries are in need of a variety of donations including, but not limited to: canned goods, cereals, macaroni and cheese, cake mix, peanut butter, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and tomato sauce. Household necessities such as paper towels, diapers, shampoo, and soap are also appreciated.

Fill-the-Basket will run from Nov. 2 through Dec. 18.

You are invited to join Salisbury Bank’s effort to support their neighbors in need, and accept their sincere thanks for helping enrich the lives of others throughout the several communities Salisbury Bank serves.

About Salisbury Bank

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.