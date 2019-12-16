*Townsquare Media Berkshire is neither in support of or in opposition to this rally. We are merely reporting on the event. The opinions of the organizers of this event or the displayed picture do not necessarily reflect our own*

The Berkshire Democratic Brigades is organizing a rally at Park Square in Pittsfield on Tuesday afternoon to show support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The event is one of the 500 or so being held across the America tomorrow.

The rally will be held from 4:30pm to 6pm at historic Park Square in downtown Pittsfield, and is locally sponsored by the Berkshire Democratic Brigades, Greylock Together, Indivisible Pittsfield and Progressive Democrats of Massachusetts.

Sheila Irvin, Chair of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades, is encouraging everyone who supports impeachment to attend.

Protestors will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections.

"It's essential that Congress and the world knows that the American people are standing up for democracy and against corruption. No one is above the law, and everyone who wants to help send that message, loud and clear, is invited to join us Tuesday at Park Square." ~ Sheila Irvin

The events locally and across the country are being held the night before the U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote to impeach the President for high crimes and misdemeanors. Over 200 local residents have already RSVPed for the local event online, and another 90 on Facebook.

If you go…

WHEN: 4:30pm-6pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019

WHERE: Park Square, corner of East, West, North and South Streets in downtown Pittsfield, Mass.

Photo by Mike Fritcher