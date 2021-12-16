Local Man Has Winning Bid Now Owns Cove Bowling, What Is Next?

At a foreclosure auction Wednesday, the iconic Cove Bowling Lanes was sold “as is” to developer Craig Barnum, of Egremont.

Barnum declined to discuss his plans for the 3.7-acre property at 109 Stockbridge Road.

Barnum had the winning bid of $981,000. An attorney representing the mortgage holder also offered bids. A couple of people had registered to bid, but they never raised their bid cards.

Right after the auction, Barnum went to his car and returned with the deposit, the required, non-refundable check in the amount of $75,000. Barnum will have until Jan. 14 to close on the property with the remainder of the purchase price.

The sale of the lanes includes the 26,012-square-foot cinder block building that houses a 24-lane bowling alley, indoor mini-golf, cocktail lounge, food stands, and an arcade.

Barnum at this time is not making any comments on what will become of the legendary bowling lanes

Barnum said.

“Just give me a day or so, and then I’m happy to chat,”

Meanwhile, The Cove Bowling and Entertainment Facebook page posted the following at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday: “We are open normal business hours. 5 pm to 11 pm daily. Leagues will continue their normal schedule.”

A lot of locals have great memories, The Cove has been a legendary hangout for generations since the first night it opened, Nov. 1, 1960, when, at 9 p.m. sharp, a drawing was held and someone went home with a $750 mink stole.

Now it is on to the next chapter as we hopefully will know what will become of the Cove.

