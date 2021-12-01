We have made it to December, the final month of this year. The Festival Of Lights, Hanukkah continues until Sunday evening and the countdown to December 25th has already gone full swing. Keep in mind, this is also a time of giving as you can participate in assisting some of your neighbors who are STILL in need during these trying times.

Here are some examples on some local organizations that need to recruit everyone in our listening area to lend a hand as your monetary contributions can make a difference for some of your neighbors who are less fortunate.

In south county, The John S. Watson Fund will hold their annual Radio Thon on WSBS as they have raised their goal to $40,000 due to the increased need in the vicinity as this vehicle proves to be a prime example of community involvement. Their aim is to provide food and clothing certificates for families who cannot afford the basic necessities during these cold winter months. Pick up the phone and make a donation on Monday, December 6th between the hours of 7 and 10 am. Call (413) 528-0860.

Youngsters can count on having a custom made Christmas present of their own courtesy of the Toys For Tots campaign which is in conjunction with The U.S. Marine Corp. Here are the links on how you can assist as there is no better reward than bringing a smile to a child's face on Christmas Day. This event has garnered tons of support nationwide, especially during the holiday season. Here are some links that focus on our immediate tri-state region:

MASSACHUSETTS:https://westernmass.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3c

CONNECTICUT:https://plainville-ct.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

NEW YORK:https://albany-ny.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

For more detailed information, you can also log on to The Toys For Tots website

Between now and December 6th, Carr Hardware continues to collect donations for their annual P-J Library Drive which assists youngsters in need during the winter months. You can drop off your much needed donation or monetary contribution at their locations on Main Street in Great Barrington, Pittsfield Road in "Lovely" Lenox and North Street in Pittsfield. This fund raiser is in conjunction with the Pittsfield based Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.

Don't forget to make a stop at the U-Haul truck parked in front of Price Chopper on Stockbridge Road this Saturday, December 4th from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm as our friends at Sheffield Kiwanis will collect non-perishable food items to help stock shelves at The People's Pantry in Great Barrington, CHP/WIC and Sheffield Food Assistance.

These events listed are prime examples of community involvement. Tri-state region residents are banding together as a team to "PAY IT FORWARD" and we would like you to join in on the campaign. The thought of assisting those who cannot make ends meet is unconditional in many ways.

