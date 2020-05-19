Local Police Chief Retiring This Year: We’ll Miss Him

After spending 40 years as Police Chief for the Town of Great Barrington, William Walsh is retiring. The announcement was made at Monday's night's select board meeting by Great Barrington Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski and the article was published in today's edition of The Berkshire Eagle. Chief Walsh will officially hand over the position to a new chief on Dec. 24 of this year, his 65th birthday.

It's hard to imagine Great Barrington without Mr. Walsh as the police chief. My experience with him whether it be on air, over the phone or in person has always been a pleasant one as he is a stand up guy, a true class act and just straight up fun to be around. We will truly miss him in the chief role but it would be fun to get him on the air after he enters into the next phase and adventure in his life. Whatever the chief's next endeavor is, we at WSBS wish him nothing but the best and most joyful experience.