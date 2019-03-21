Local Production of A Classic Musical Comedy

Mt. Everett High School will present the musical Little Shop of Horrors, at the Thomas A. Consolati Performing Arts Center on Friday, Mar. 22 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 23 and Sunday, Mar, 24 at 3:00 p.m.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. This charmingly tongue in cheek, musical comedy, is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows ever!

The cast and crew features over many students from the 7th - 12th grade. The production is directed by Ralph Petillo with musical direction by Courtney English and choreography by Thomas Masters.

The general admission ticket price is $10.00; the price is $8.00 for students and seniors. There will be a brief intermission during which concession items will be available. All ticket sales and proceeds will benefit the Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s Arts Programming. Tickets for the performance will be available at the door.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Southern Berkshire Regional School District for online and on-air use)