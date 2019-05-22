Local Roundup for May 21

Great Barrington Minor League

Sixth inning rally wins it for Fairview as they defeated West Stockbridge with a final score of 4-2. Levi Boardman was the star for The Green Machine pitching four and two thirds innings giving up two runs while recording 10 Ks, throwing strikes all night in a 4-2 victory. Offensively, Fairview scored two in the third inning when Javon and Jaleel Beamon, Landon Havens, Trey Hyde, and Matthew Vallone strung together five straight hits to go ahead 2-0. A fifth inning rally tied the game at two before Fairview struck again for two more in the top of the sixth. Jaleel led off with a well hit double to left, advancing to third on a sacrifice by Havens. Hyde then brought him home with a single, followed by an insurance RBI by Levi Boardman. Mason Kemp also connected with the ball to advance his team on base. Defensively Hyde, Jaleel Beamon and Mateo Cicerchia made critical plays to preserve the lead. Havens came on to close it out in the sixth for Fairview.

Mark Higgins and Patrick Quirk pitched for West Stockbridge Police in an exciting game versus Fairview Hospital. Ethan Roney and Desmond Winters both had their catching debut and performed well. Desmond Winters, McKenzie Kramek both got their first hits of the season with solid hits to bring in Theo Curletti and Matthew Tinsley. They both got two runs. Mark Higgins, Desmond Winters, Theo Curletti, Matthew Tinsley, Ayden Paoloni all made nice hits and got on base!

Majors

Aberdale's defeated Black Diamond by a final score of 17-2 on Tuesday after exploding for 12 hits in five innings. Black Diamond took the lead in the first when Sparky Blanchard walked, stole second and scored on a pass ball. In the second, Black Diamond extended their lead to 2-0 when Brody Kinna drove in Finn Mason with a two out hotshot through the left side of the infield.

The game stayed that way until the fourth when Aberdale's erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning. Aberdale's had multiple batters contributing to the big inning included Shaun Frank, Simon Fife, Orson Handel, Tyler Jacobs, Brennan Peyre and John Ireland, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. The big hit came from Max Wood with a bases clearing triple to right field. In the fifth, Aberdale's added six more runs which was capped by a towering grand slam to center from Ffion Greene for his first career homer.

Simon Fife started the game for Aberdale's, allowing one hit and two runs over two innings and striking out six. Max Wood got the win on the mound. He allowed two hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out two and walking one. Gus Luf threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Handle, Greene, and Frank all collected multiple hits for Aberdale's. Defensive standouts included Shaun Frank at third and Cole Kennedy was stellar behind the plate. For Aberdales, Jacoby Vincelette at shortstop and Dom Calautti behind the plate where both impressive as well.

Senior Softball

GA Blanco and North Canaan Blue played to a 17-17 tie. Down 13-6 after three innings, Canaan’s bats came alive scoring four in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth after Blanco tied and put up a couple of insurance runs in the top of sixth. For Canaan, Riley, Daniela and Caitlin all had singles with Hailey, Lexie, Grace and Lauren all hitting multiple singles. For Blanco, Meg, Alex, Lily and Scarlett all had singles with Avery and Sam with two singles each and Bella recording three singles.

Girls Junior Softball

Canaan defeated Great Barrington ABE’s by a final score of 13-11. For Canaan, Suzanne Gilpatric went two for two with two doubles. Anna Gillette also went two for two with two singles, and Camdyn Tallon had a single. For ABE’s, Ember Raifstanger went three for three with two singles and a double. Hannah Boino went two for three with two doubles and Alexia Bercier, Lexi Carpenter, Caroline Becker, and Stella Baden each had a hit.