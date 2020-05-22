Local School Ready to Reopen as Soon as State Allows

Berkshire Country Day School announces plans to reopen on campus as soon as the state allows and is currently offering weekly virtual Open Houses and Virtual Tours for prospective families in response the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent to WSBS from Berkshire Country Day School, Head of School Jenifer Fox remarks, “We are in the fortunate position of having a small student body on an abundant campus with room to spread out, social distancing will not be as difficult to execute as other schools may face.” In planning for the reopening, the school will install video capabilities so if students must remain home for any length of time, they will be able to participate in class online. The school will also designate virtual “homeroom teachers” to students who must quarantine.

Fox adds, “Our distance learning program is individualized and personal, and we look forward to welcoming families to campus in the fall, if the state reopens schools, with maximum safety measures and minimum disruption to programming.”

You can visit Berkshire Country Day School by going here.