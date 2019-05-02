Local Sports Roundup For May 1 and Apr. 30

Local sports action continues to heat up and were highlighting the summaries on-air and online. If you're a coach and you want to get a sports summary on the air and online, email jesse@wsbs.com and prod@wsbs.com. Here's a look at the latest recaps that we have.

Great Barrington Little League - May 1, 2019

Baba Louie's defeated Black Diamond with a final score of 12 to 7. The winning pitcher was Jack Bassaillon. For Baba Louie's, Kasan Refstager and Dakota Soules got their first little league hits. For Black Diamond, there was nice pitching by Jackson Nelson and Jackson Heaton. Gregory Kay went two for two. In addition, there were hits by Peter Kay and Milo Potoski.

Senior League Softball - May 1, 2019

Great Barrington Troy's Garage hosted North Canaan White. North Canaan White won the contest with a final score of 10-9. Troy's highlights were a stand up double by Samantha Ullrich in the sixth and Mya DuPont who recorded eight strike outs in three innings pitched.

Great Barrington Little League - May 1, 2019

Berkshire Orthopedic Associates defeated Wheeler & Taylor with a final score of 3-2. Pitching for Berkshire Orthopedic was Parker Smith, Greyson Beacco, and Sean Warren who all combined for 14 strikeouts. Sean Warren was the winning pitcher. Offensively Parker Smith went two for two and Jonah Harrington went one for one with two walks and scored the winning run. Ian Lanoue dominated on the mound for Wheeler & Taylor and Andrew Miller pitched well in relief. At the plate, Ian Lanoue had a hard hit single, two stolen bases and scored a run. Cameron Coon had a base hit and played well at short stop.