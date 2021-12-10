Local Veterinarian Died After Capsizing His Kayak in Frigid Richmond Pond

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating the apparently accidental death of a 58-year-old Richmond man, who had capsized his Kayak in Richmond Pond on Thursday morning.

Dr. John Reynolds, a beloved veterinarian at Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital, died Thursday at Berkshire Medical Center. At approximately 7:05 am Berkshire County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an individual in Richmond Pond calling for assistance.

According to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, troopers assigned to the State Police Lee Barracks, Richmond Fire, Stockbridge Fire, West Stockbridge Fire, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Action Ambulance, and County Ambulance responded for an attempted rescue.

Firefighters with the Stockbridge Fire Department rescued Reynolds from the water and immediately administered CPR. Action Ambulance then transported Dr. Reynolds to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors and nurses attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body for further examination. The early evidence suggests that the death was accidental. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital posted the announcement of Dr. Reynolds' death on its website:

Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital is coming together as a family more than ever right now in support of each other in this time of great loss. Our inspiration, our leader, and our friend, Dr. John C. Reynolds passed away in an unfortunate kayaking accident on his beloved Richmond Pond. We are lost without him but we will find our way and carry out his legacy as he would want us to continue to serve this community. We are dedicated to helping the animals and their families in Berkshire County. Please be patient with us as we find our path.

