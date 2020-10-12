This morning started out normal when I woke up. I did the regular routine of getting ready for work, eating breakfast and checking on the baby before making my trip to WSBS. The normal routine changed quickly when I arrived at the station and made my way to the front door. The lock on the door is one that requires a code (as you can see in the photo). In addition, the lock requires a 9-volt battery. Well, the battery was dead. The rest of the doors on the buidling were locked as well. It was also pointless and discouraged to break a window.

Much to my hesitation, I went ahead and called (and woke up) Station Manager, Dave Isby in the 5am hour. After delivering him the news, he called around to some locksmiths and luckily Brown's Locksmith out of Pittsfield works 24/7 and made the journey to Great Barrington. It took a few tries on a few different doors/locks but the service tech finally was able to get the upstairs back door unlocked and bailied me out. He also changed out the battery on the front door lock.

It was an interesting way to begin the week but it all worked out in the end. This was the first time in 14 years I have ever been locked out at WSBS. I guess there's a first time for everything.

What's the worst lockout situatuion you've experienced and how long did it take to get the lock/door open?