Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Massachusetts

If you think about it, of course, the longest highway in the United States is going to be coast to coast. And with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts, is where it begins or ends, depending on your drive.

For us New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.

You know our national highways and roadways have been a patchwork since they became the main way to get around. According to 24/7 Tempo, that changed with the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, otherwise known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways.

Whew, that's a mouthful. But there's a reason I shared it, so stay with me here.

The United States has nearly 45,000 miles of highways, according to 24/7 Tempo. Interestingly, the longest highway in the entire country is not part of that interstate system. It actually comes from the patch-working system, and it's US Route 20.

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. Route 20 is the longest highway in the country at 3,365 miles, ending in Newport, Oregon (or beginning).

Massachusetts even has a sign highlighting the distance to Newport.

The DOT says that it runs through 12 states: Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon.

It's actually quite a famous route for more than just being the longest in the country. There's a nonprofit called The Historic US Route 20 Association with a detailed history, store, and newsletters.

Is this your next adventure?

