LOOK: A Delightful Tour of Riverside Park in MA (1999 Home Video)

When it comes to summer activities, one attraction I truly love is going to amusement parks. Riding on rollercoasters all day is my bag. Living in Massachusetts and growing up in the Berkshires, one of my family's big summer day trips was going to Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts.

Yes, before the attraction became Six Flags, it was Riverside Park. Riverside Park holds a special place in my heart. The park had that hometown family, friendly feel...a simpler time if you will. I remember my first concert that I had ever been to was at Riverside in 1993. It was a trio of bands including the Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms and Cracker. It was an absolute blast. I was hooked on live concerts forever.

Even though I personally don't have home video footage of my treks to Riverside, I found a wonderful video online of a family touring and exploring the amusement park on Aug. 24, 1999. The family does a great job of capturing a number of amusement rides of the day including (and I can't remember all of the actual names) the Log Ride, the Monorail, Ferris Wheel, some rides that supply all sorts of twists and turns, and two of my favorite coasters: the Cyclone and the Black Widow a.k.a The Loop Coaster. Plus, you can't forget about the classic Thunderbolt. All of those rides and many more are featured in the video below.

So, take a break from the everyday grind and enjoy a trip down memory lane at Riverside Park in Massachusetts back in August of 1999.

