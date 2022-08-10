Look At Us, Massachusetts! We’re the Best State to Have a Baby

If you're someone who's contemplating the possibilities of starting a family in the near future, wouldn't you know it, you're in the perfect spot for it. Massachusetts happens to be the best state in America to have a baby!

WalletHub recently researched all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to decide what states are the best and worst for having a baby in 2022. While it's no doubt, a very stressful occasion, it's also one of the most joyful things ever. According to the CDC, pregnant women are at a greater risk for things like severe illness and birth complications due to issues with COVID-19. However, as recommended by the CDC, it is completely safe to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of course, there is that thing called medical expenses that can certainly add up quick. Those tend to differ from state to state and case to case. There are also states that provide better health care overall than others. It seems the Bay State is most certainly one of those.

In the research, certain things needed to be taken into consideration such as cost and health care accessibility, family friendliness, and baby friendliness in each state. Some other factors in the research include conventional-delivery charges that are received at the hospital, infant-care costs per year, and pediatricians per capita.

As it turns out, Massachusetts ranks 1st in family-friendliness and 2nd in health care. We also had the 3rd lowest infant mortality rate and finished 5th in baby-friendliness. Such aforementioned rankings helped put the Bay State right at the top with the #1 ranking overall.

The northeast also had a couple other states in the top three as Vermont and Rhode Island finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Finishing at the bottom of the list were southern states, such as South Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama, who finished last overall.

So how about the Bay State finishing as the top spot to have a baby! Break out the celebration cigars...unless of course, you're at a hospital or any sort of non-smoking area, because that's just unsafe.

