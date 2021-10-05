LOOK: Big Snow and Frigid Temps on the Horizon Across New England
One thing New Englanders are built for is long, cold, snowy winters. In Berkshire County, there's a phrase that you'll hear which is if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes. We all know how fickle mother nature can be throughout our area. However, if you thought you were going to get away with experiencing a mild winter for 2021/2022 think again. According to the latest edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, New Englanders can expect a very long winter with bone-chilling temperatures along with plenty of snow.
As this is currently is a prediction for across New England in general, the Berkshires may not experience the brunt of a large amount of snow but I wouldn't count on it. It's always a good idea to overprepare and if we don't get buried, consider that a bonus. On a positive note, this could be a terrific winter for ski resorts and for anyone who enjoys snowboarding, skiing, tubing, any winter sport for that matter.
Whether we get the big snow and frigid temps, one thing is for sure and that is the Old Farmer's Almanac has 80% accurate weather forecasts. With that knowledge, you'll want to make sure you have plenty of gas in your car along with dry gas, kitty litter (in case you get stuck), snow tires ready to go, an emergency preparedness kit, plenty of food on hand, and if you can swing it, maybe even purchase a generator. We all know that snowy, frigid New England winters bring power outages. Prepare now so you'll be set for later.
