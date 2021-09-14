Look: Car Lovers Will Want to be in Pittsfield on Saturday!

If nothing gets your motor running like the roar of a classic car's engine, then you will want to clear your schedule for this Saturday and make your way to Osceola Park, at 50 Osceola Street in Pittsfield, for what is sure to be one heck of a car show!

The Osceola Park Car Show and Picnic, running from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, will feature a wide variety of vintage cars and trucks, according to its organizers. The show, sure to excite you with all the sites and sounds of some very cool vehicles, is free and open to everyone. Trophies will be given to the "Best of Show" vehicle, and for the "Attendees Pick" vehicle.

The car show is actually only part of what is happening at the park on Saturday. Organizers say that attendees are also encouraged to attend the picnic in which you can bring your own food, drink, and chairs and enjoy the camaraderie of what will be a family-friendly event. There will be some canopy tents and tables set up. Please note however that alcohol is not permitted in the park so, you will want to refrain from bringing any along.

Get our free mobile app

This gathering will also be a celebration of the very first reunion of Osceola Park "alumni". Several alumni and nearby residents of the Park will be volunteering to make this an enjoyable day.

Osceola Park “alumni” are asked to meet under a designated tent from 12-2 pm.

Photo courtesy of Robert Connors

The Car Show and Picnic are free to attend, but donations are appreciated to help meet the event expenses: To help out, visit "Go Fund Me" at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Osceola-Park-Car-Show-Picnic

Photo courtesy of Robert Connors

With any luck, it will be a beautiful weather day, but if by chance things get rained out, the rain date is Sunday, September 19th from 10 am to 3 pm.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State