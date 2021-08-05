If you have been thinking about attending a car show in the summer of 2021, hopefully you were able to make it out to the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show. As with most in-person events, the car show was canceled in 2020 but it returned this year in a big way.

I've been to a number of the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show events and maybe I'm just imagining things, but this year's show seemed bigger than the past ones. Maybe it was about the same. Either way, the car show was very impressive. Classic cruisers were lined up throughout the downtown area of Great Barrington including the majority of Main Street, Railroad Street, Castle Street and on the property of Great Barrington Town Hall. It was quite the site.

It was awesome to see everyone out and about enjoying themselves as they were able to get up-close and personal with the vehicles, take a peek under the hoods and have their photos taken with these beautiful pieces of machinery. In addition, the Old Yankee Street Rods were cranking out classic tunes all throughout Main Street and Community Health Programs (CHP) was on site administering vaccinations. By the way if you get your vaccine through CHP, you'll be in the running for a 4-pack of tickets to The Big E.

Get our free mobile app

As an added attraction this year, there was a big fireworks display at the end of the evening to close the car show. The fireworks show was to celebrate Wheeler and Taylor's 150th anniversary...talk about a milestone.

It was an amazing car show and thank you to the Great Barrington Fire Department for bringing it back this year. Proceeds went to a very worth cause which was the fire department's scholarship program in memory of Rod Meade.

If you missed the car show, we have 98 photos from the event below. Which vehicle is your favorite?

Great Barrington Main Street Car Show 2021

43 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires