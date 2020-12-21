LOOK: ‘Light Up the Berkshires’ Winner for 2020 (photo gallery)

After nearly a month of photo submissions, the grand prize winner has been selected in the first annual 'Light Up the Berkshires' contest. It was stiff competition as there were many entries (over 100) battling it out for the grand prize of $1K. If we could, we would make many of these entries grand prize winners but only one can win.

We want to thank our co-sponsors including Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires and Berkshire Meadows along with all of the Berkshire County entrants for making this an exciting and successful promotion. This definitely adds some joy throughout our county which is something we need more than ever in 2020.

Now, for the moment we have all been waiting for, the Berkshire County home, that "Lit Up the Berkshires' the brightest and is the winner of $1K is:

Though there were some fantastic entries, the Arnold family actually built a complete winter wonderland and had printed signage inviting people to walk around their yard and check everything out. It was so cool, they could have charged admission. You should definitely visit the Arnold's display and experience the spectacle for yourself. In the meantime, you can whet your appetite by viewing a photo gallery of The Arnold's marvelous winter wonderland below:

Thanks again to everyone who participated. We hope you have a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year. Below is the photo gallery from all of the 2020 Berkshire County 'Light Up the Berkshires' entrants.