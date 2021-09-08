There have been plenty of local fire hydrant repair work lately in the Village of Housatonic. On Wednesday, Housatonic Water Works had to replace a hydrant on High Street which meant turning off water on many other streets.

According to an email that was sent to WSBS from Housatonic Water Works, repair work will continue on Thursday, Sept. 9 as the company will be replacing a fire hydrant near 208 Highland Street.

Who will be affected by this hydrant replacement?

Water will be turned off in the mainline which supplies Highland Street and directly affecting South, Oak, Forrest, and Main Streets as well as Van Deusenville Road. In addition, other areas of town may be affected by roily water as service is restored.

Get our free mobile app

During which time period will the water be shut off on Thursday?

While contractors will be working as quickly as possible to minimize the time the water is off, it is anticipated that water will be shut off for approximately 3 hours between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 12:00 PM.

Who can I contact if I have questions?

If you have any further questions, please call the Housatonic Water Works Company at 528-1780.

The company thanks you for your patience and understanding while the hydrant replacement work is being conducted.

The 10 Smallest Towns in Berkshire County (by population)

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations