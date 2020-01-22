LOOK: My Daughter’s Nursery is Complete (photos)

As you may have heard, my wife and I are expecting. Our daughter (first child) is due to arrive on April 6. We've been attending classes and preparing so we'll have everything ready to go (as much as we can) for the big day. As I have mentioned over the past couple of weeks, once the nursery is set up I would post some pictures. Well here they are. We painted the room years ago this bright greenish/yellowish color which turned out to compliment the pink and purple theme very well (at least I think so). In addition, we included a woodland animal theme throughout the room. What do you think?