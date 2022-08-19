LOOK: North Adams Went All Out for Party In the Park This Week!

North Adams came out for Party In the Park this past Thursday night (August 18th) and they showed up in full force! There was plenty of live music, a car show, and WUPE-FM gave out plenty of free shirts at this Thursdays event for the second to last night on this summer's schedule.

It was a little bit overcast, but we definitely didn't see any precipitation over the course of the night as the lawn was covered with chairs, while the Hot Shot Hillbillies rocked out on stage. The band brought plenty of country rock for the night as they played tons of hits and fan favorites, which also included bringing out the fiddle for a tune.

Marky's was there serving up some awesome Fried Dough and French Fries while the Lion's Club had plenty of burgers and hot dogs as well. There was also a great lineup of Classic Cars as well that turned out for the party. And of course, WHOOPEE was out with plenty of swag for those who have the WUPE-FM or WNAW app. The best part about all of that is that it's all FREE!

Here's a glimpse of what you might have missed Thursday night at Noel Field in North Adams:

Party In the Park - August 18th with the Hot Shot Hillbillies

In was awesome night and one of the best crowds we've had all summer. But summer's not over yet. Be sure to catch the summer finale of Party In the Park next Thursday, August 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Noel Field in North Adams when Critical Mass takes the stage!

