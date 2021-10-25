At times, southern Berkshire county is marked with the reputation of only containing well-off individuals and/or families. Residents in south Berkshire County can't possibly be experiencing hard times. Those residents don't have to worry about housing and food insecurities, they have it made. Some people may think this is the case but the perception is certainly off.

Over the years, I have spoken with many folks from different organizations including Berkshire Bounty, Sheffield Kiwanis, Construct Inc., and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire to name a few. After speaking with these organizations, it's quite clear that there are families in need of food as the food pantries consistently need to be restocked in the southern Berkshires. In addition, there are people in our area that can't afford housing prices hence, they are staying with friends, couch surfing, finding temporary places to live, just trying to make it through another night with a roof over their heads. Others, are on quite a long waiting list to receive housing. There are definitely people without question who are facing hardships in southern Berkshire County.

Another hardship that many Berkshire residents along with their children are facing is a lack of warm/winter clothing hence why there are a number of clothing drives in the southern Berkshires. As a matter of fact donations for the 27th Annual Winter Outerwear Drive is currently taking place through November 10th.

Get our free mobile app

The schools in southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills Regional School Districts, Berkshire Waldorf School, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Carr Hardware, Taft Farm, Aubuchon Hardware, Trustco Bank in the Barrington Plaza, and Fairview Hospital are sites for dropping off winter clothing.

Distribution

The clothing will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 am - 4:30 pm and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 9 am - 11:15 am at Berkshire South at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington.

Clothing Drop-Off and Set-Up:

This will occur on Friday, Nov.13 from 12 pm - 7 pm at Berkshire South.

What are some of the Items Being Collected?

You can donate any of the following items:

Any other forms of warm clothing will be accepted as well. You'll want to make sure that clothes are unstained, not torn, and do not have mildew. In addition, make sure that zippers are not broken. You are required to wear a mask on the days of distribution.

Let's lend a hand to those in need and make sure our local friends have warm clothing to help get them through this winter. You know that winter can be harsh in the Berkshires. Nobody should be left out in the cold. If you have questions and for more information, call Carol Brunnschweiler at (413) 429-6204 or you can email Carol at cbrunnschie@yahoo.com

While we're talking about winter weather, let's take a trip back in time and see what Christmas was like when you were born.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born