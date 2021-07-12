Eastern States Exposition (ESE) will hold a 2021 Big E Job Fair on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 am to 1 pm in the Café area of the Eastern States Farmers Market located near the Mallary Complex.

Who is the event open to?

The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with many different ESE departments. This is a rare opportunity for many hours of work in a short period of time as The Big E is open for 17 straight days. Additionally, once workers experience a Big E job, they tend to return year after year.

“We have people who have been with us for decades, some who take vacation time and others that come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers. We really have a Big E family during the Fair!,” Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO said.

“With pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire in early September, working at The Big E is a perfect opportunity to ease back into the workforce. And, it’s a fun and uplifting atmosphere,” Jessica Fontaine, ESE Human Resources director, said.

ESE will be recruiting for positions in the following areas:

Wine Barn Staff - Beverage Service Prep, Waitstaff

Retail Staff – Storrowton Village & Farmers Market

Security Staff - Gate, Roving, Supervisors

Parking Attendants & Shuttle Drivers

Custodial, Bathroom Attendants, Trash Collection

ESE Foundation Representatives

Guest Information/ Admin Support

Vendor Information Staff

Creative Arts Assistants

Stage hands

How do I join/apply?

To join The Big E team, you are asked to apply ahead of time (if possible) by going here.

All staff will receive training for their roles as well as any COVID safety measures

Directions: Enter Gate 1 and take an immediate left, driving past the Avenue of States, Coliseum, Farm-a-Rama and Young Buildings to the Farmers Market, a red building in front of the Mallary Complex dome. The Farmers Market will be open for shopping as well on July 20.

