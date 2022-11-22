LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.

This famous body of water straddles between the towns of Monterey and New Marlborough, an area that is known for it's remote and rural surroundings. You can also call it a summer getaway destination as over 100 summer homes with private entrances enhance the vicinity. There are some dwellings where residents call this location home year round. A portion of The Appalachian Trail also bypasses the northern portion of this location, but the area remains a popular place to visit during the warm weather months and those brave enough will take a dip in this pristine outlet which is 42 by 20 feet in depth. It is truly an area for expert swimmers who can handle these type of aquatic measurements.

Lake Buel was also known for it's abundance of summer camps where youngsters that resided in urban areas discovered the beauty of this scenic and serene location where an escape from the big city proved to be beneficial for those in attendance. The most popular occupant, a well-known television personality, opened a summer music camp where music lessons and weekly shows were presented to area audiences. The emcee of CBS-TV's "Amateur Hour", Ted Mack was your gracious host on this property during the late 1950's as he was instrumental in giving those in attendance a taste of country living at it's finest.in The Southern Berkshires.

Currently, Lake Buel is now known as Kutsher's Sports Academy as the owners relocated the property from Monticello, New York in Sullivan County's Catskill Mountains. They also had a night club and hotel in that vicinity during the hey day of when popular entertainers performed as the venue was located just over 90 miles from my ol' hometown of New York City and we are SO glad to have them in our community each and every year as they are following Ted Mack's footsteps in providing a "natural" getaway from the urban summers in big cities that are of proximity in western Massachusetts.

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of Wikipedia)

BOTTOM LINE: Whether you are local or visiting the area, a day trip to this popular destination is highly recommended.