Look Where You Can Do Your Apple Picking In The Berkshires And Beyond
For some families, it is a yearly tradition to go apple picking in October. So we thought we would put together a list to help you apple pickers out through the month of October.
Lakeview Orchard on Old Cheshire Road.
October PYO Apples, They have a wide variety Pears, Pumpkins, Winter Squash, Gourds, Mums.
Jaeschke Orchard in Adams on Gould Road
Over 15 varieties of apples.
Hilltop Orchard Canaan Road in Richmond
Hilltop Orchards is a historic apple orchard in the Berkshires.
Taft Farms Park Street North Great Barrington
Taft Farms has been a pioneer in the farming industry for over 50 years.
Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery Hawley Road Ashfield
You Probably want to make reservations for your apple Picking.
Kosinski Farms Russellville Road Westfield
Pick Your Own Apples on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, September 11th to Sunday, October 17th, weather permitting. Also it is a good idea to make apple picking reservations.
Park Hill Orchard Park Hill Road Easthampton a little over an hour away
Apple picking available 10:00 - 5:00 no appointment necessary
Bashista Orchards East Street Easthampton
Open 7 days a week from 8:00AM - 6:00PM. April and May could have fewer days open, please call ahead or check our Facebook page for updates. The family-owned farm has been growing fruit since 1926