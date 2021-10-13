Look Where You Can Do Your Apple Picking In The Berkshires And Beyond

For some families, it is a yearly tradition to go apple picking in October. So we thought we would put together a list to help you apple pickers out through the month of October.

Lakeview Orchard on Old Cheshire Road.

Lakeview Orchard-Facebook

October PYO Apples, They have a wide variety Pears, Pumpkins, Winter Squash, Gourds, Mums.

Jaeschke Orchard in Adams on Gould Road

Jaeschke Orchard-Facebook

Over 15 varieties of apples.

Hilltop Orchard Canaan Road in Richmond

Hilltop Orchard-Facebook

Hilltop Orchards is a historic apple orchard in the Berkshires.

Taft Farms Park Street North Great Barrington

Taft Farms-Facebook

Taft Farms has been a pioneer in the farming industry for over 50 years.

Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery Hawley Road Ashfield

Bear Swamp Orchard - Distillery & Cidery-Facebook

You Probably want to make reservations for your apple Picking.

Kosinski Farms Russellville Road Westfield

Kosinski Farm-Facebook

Pick Your Own Apples on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, September 11th to Sunday, October 17th, weather permitting. Also it is a good idea to make apple picking reservations.

Park Hill Orchard Park Hill Road Easthampton a little over an hour away

Park Hill Orchard-Facebook

Apple picking available 10:00 - 5:00 no appointment necessary

Bashista Orchards East Street Easthampton

Bashista Orchard-Facebook

Open 7 days a week from 8:00AM - 6:00PM. April and May could have fewer days open, please call ahead or check our Facebook page for updates. The family-owned farm has been growing fruit since 1926

