Look Who’s Back!

Once again, Mary Ann Palermo and 1st Take will stop by our WSBS studios as she will join us for another LIVE Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 10:05 am immediately following the Trading Post. The group will preview a pair of new selections from their 2nd CD prior to their upcoming concert this Thursday, April 25th at The Egremont Barn. The show runs from 8 to 11 pm.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion in her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. She performs a terrific rendition of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" (my personal favorite when I catch this quintessential quartet LIVE). Mary Ann also collaborates with some of our areas BEST musicians including Steven Elling on guitar, Steven Dietemann on bass and Jereme Vinette on drums.

If you have not yet seen this talented group of performers, now is your chance to catch their LIVE show in one of south county's intimate venues. Don't forget to bring your appetite and sample some fine food and drink while watching the big show. For more information on upcoming events at The Barn, log on their web site by going here . You can also go to Mary Ann's Facebook page to get more updates and check out some awesome photos of 1st take from previous performances in our tri-state region.

Tune in Saturday after the 10 am news for Ron Carson's LIVE chat with Mary Ann and company. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE on line by going here . You can also download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your Smart phone, tablet or mobile device and check out our programming through Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices.