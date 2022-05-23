Looking For An Outdoor Summer Gig In Pittsfield? Check This Out

Hey, Berkshire County, if you've got some free time this summer and you're looking for something to keep you busy outside getting a breath of fresh air, this might be something up your alley that's worth looking into.

According to a media statement from the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, the Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program is seeking applicants for playground leaders and a playground supervisor for the Summer Playground Program.

The program provides activities for children at several parks throughout the city during the week. If you love the outdoors in the summertime and you enjoy hanging out with kids, this sounds like the perfect gig.

Playground leaders’ tasks include creating safe and supervised environments filled with varying activities such as sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature projects. The supervisor is responsible for the planning, supervising, and operations of the program.

Candidates wishing to be considered for a playground leader position must be at least 16 years of age, and candidates wishing to be considered for the playground supervisor must be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants must be available to work for the duration of the program. If you are at all interested, they could use the help and they would love to hear from you. You can apply for either position at the link here.

Also, if you'd like more information, please contact Becky Manship, Recreation and Special Events Coordinator, at 499-9371. Who knows? This could be your best summer ever!

