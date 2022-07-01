Looking For Your “Fair” Share Of Fun In MA This Sept.? Read On

Guess what, Berkshire County? The Three County Fair will be returning this year just in time for Labor Day weekend! This will be the Northampton event's 205th year! How awesome is that?

And you don't have to wait to buy tickets for yourself and the family. Tickets just went on sale! I have many fond memories of the Three County Fair from when I was younger. It's definitely worth the relatively short drive from Berkshire County to Hampshire County.

Starting Friday, September 2nd, running through Labor Day Monday, September 5th, the Three County Fair promises to once again be fun for all ages. During the four-day span, you've got everything from demolition derbies, great music of all kinds, tethered balloon rides, kids' tractor pulls, truck and tractor pulls, apple pie contests, racing pigs, magic shows, the Baby Barnyard, and the list goes on...and on...and on.

Not to mention tons of animal exhibits, museums, showcases, and exhibits to stroll around in, bazaars to purchase cool stuff, great music(did I mention the music?) to listen to, and of course tons of carnival rides and games. They even have baking competitions, for crying out loud!

Speaking of baking, there will be plenty of food options to overindulge in, running the gamut from greasy and fried to healthy and wholesome with lots more to satisfy your sweet tooth.

And, once again, the Three County Fair will be offering free parking this year! General admission for ages 12 and up is just $15 for one day, but if you purchase online, they're just $12. So if you're purchasing tickets for a family of five, save some money and get your tickets from their website here. Oh, and this is huge, too. Sunday, September 4th, is free for all veterans.

