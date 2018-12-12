Looking to Join a Committee?

From the Town of Great Barrington

Are you interested in participating in town government, by joining a committee? The Town of Great Barrington is accepting letters of interest from residents/registered voters to fill the following vacancies:

Cultural Council, (13), until 2021

Parks Commissioners (2), until 2020

Historic District Commission Alternate (1), until 2020

Fence Viewers (1), until 2021

Conservation Commission (1), until 2019

Design Advisory Committee, Citizen at Large (1), until 2023

Letters of interest must be submitted to Selectboard, Town of Great Barrington, Town Hall, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or via email to Helen Kuziemko at hkuziemko@townofgb.org .