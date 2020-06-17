Lost Cat: Have You Seen Rocky?

This kitty went missing on June 12.

Rocky was last seen on Stockbridge Road near Windy Hill Orchard just before entering Stockbridge. Rocky is brown with white stripes down his back and a white belly and chest. His feet look like he's wearing white socks. He weighs about 14 pounds. Rocky is extremely friendly as well as microchipped and he's fixed.

If you see Rocky, call Casey at (860) 680-2848 (another photo of Rocky below)