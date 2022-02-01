Love Dunkin’ Coffee, Massachusetts? Here’s How To Get Some Free!

Love isn't the only thing in the air during the month of February(thanks to Valentine's Day). Also in the air? Fresh, delicious Dunkin' coffee...Hmmm. Doesn't that smell good? Here's a question: Does it smell better if that coffee is free?

Yes, the rumors you may have heard are true! For the month of February, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee every Wednesday through February 16 at participating Dunkin' locations. If you're a coffee-lover, how could you not love a free coffee on Groundhog Day February 2, February 9, and February 16?

How can you get your free coffee? If you're a DD Perks member, you can pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card, order on the Dunkin’ app, or scan your loyalty ID at checkout. Pretty awesome, isn't it?

If you're not a DD Perks member, it's very easy to become one. Just sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com. That way, you won't miss out on the free coffee Wednesday deal.

And--bonus! Dunkin' has more cool things to offer. On February 9 and February 16, at select locations in Boston and Springfield, Dunkin' will be treating some lucky customers to $5 gift cards and one lucky person will win a couple of tickets to see the Boston Bruins play on home ice at the TD Garden.

Not a bad deal, wouldn't you say? If you're like me, coffee is the only way to get the day started properly. Now go and enjoy your free medium hot or iced.

