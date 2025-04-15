Love Triangle, Hidden Inheritance, Ghosts at Massachusetts Castle is Netflix-Worthy

Two brothers, a woman, and a family inheritance? Yes, please.

Are you ready for a story that involves a love triangle, hidden family fortune, and ghosts? I mean, it sounds like the perfect Netflix weekend binge. You and I both know that ghost sightings, the unexplained, and tall tales are commonplace in New England because of our long, haunted history, and it's hard not to thrive on them a bit.

Let's journey to suburban Boston to the Charles H. Tenney property in Methuen, Massachusetts. Allegedly, there is a yet-to-be-found hidden fortune that was buried on the property in the late 1800s.

According to the Hollow Hill website, brothers Nathaniel and Mark Gorrill worked at Tenney Castle, known as Grey Court. They both fell in love with a beautiful mystery woman. Neither had a chance to really fight for her, because legend has it that she rejected them both.

Yes, there's always a woman.

Of course, instead of bonding over the rejection and knocking back some drinks, they blamed each other for ruining their chances with this intriguing woman. They never spoke again, even though they continued to live together in their parents' home, Hollow Hill stated.

Legend has it that they each buried their earnings and parents' inheritance on the property.

Why?

So neither could claim the full fortune after the first one died. In the early 1900s, someone found $20,000 in bonds that belonged to at least one of the Gorrill brothers, according to the Hollow Hill website.

But that couldn't have been all of it. So where is it?

Enter the greedy ghosts who, some say, according to Hollow Hill, haunt the area to protect the money so the other brother can't get his hands on it.

Hmmmm, how New England.

And according to Hollow Hill, ghost hunters have experienced quite the range of paranormal activity. The Methuen Historical Society rescued the castle as it was on the verge of collapse, and is very active today on the Tenney property.

