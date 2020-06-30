Low Turnout At Lenox Annual Election

The town of Lenox held its Annual Town Election on Monday. It was not a very high turn out, likely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the towns 3,693 registered voters, only 93 cast ballots.

Here are the unofficial results:

Town of Lenox Local Election Unofficial Results, Mon. June 29th

Unofficial Results
Total Voters:3693
Total Ballots Cast:  93
MODERATOR
John J. McNinch72
SELECTMEN
Warren E. Archey68
William David Roche Jr.63
BOARD OF HEALTH
John R. Kearns75
ASSESSOR
Wayne W. Lemanski77
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Christine Mauro62
Robert D. Munch61
PLANNING BOARD
Lauryn Franzoni Pederson63
