Low Turnout At Lenox Annual Election

The town of Lenox held its Annual Town Election on Monday. It was not a very high turn out, likely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the towns 3,693 registered voters, only 93 cast ballots.

Here are the unofficial results:

Town of Lenox Local Election Unofficial Results, Mon. June 29th

Unofficial Results Total Voters: 3693 Total Ballots Cast: 93 MODERATOR John J. McNinch 72 SELECTMEN Warren E. Archey 68 William David Roche Jr. 63 BOARD OF HEALTH John R. Kearns 75 ASSESSOR Wayne W. Lemanski 77 SCHOOL COMMITTEE Christine Mauro 62 Robert D. Munch 61 PLANNING BOARD Lauryn Franzoni Pederson 63