Low Turnout At Lenox Annual Election
The town of Lenox held its Annual Town Election on Monday. It was not a very high turn out, likely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the towns 3,693 registered voters, only 93 cast ballots.
Here are the unofficial results:
Town of Lenox Local Election Unofficial Results, Mon. June 29th
|Unofficial Results
|Total Voters:
|3693
|Total Ballots Cast:
|93
|MODERATOR
|John J. McNinch
|72
|SELECTMEN
|Warren E. Archey
|68
|William David Roche Jr.
|63
|BOARD OF HEALTH
|John R. Kearns
|75
|ASSESSOR
|Wayne W. Lemanski
|77
|SCHOOL COMMITTEE
|Christine Mauro
|62
|Robert D. Munch
|61
|PLANNING BOARD
|Lauryn Franzoni Pederson
|63
