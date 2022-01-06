Lucky Son Of A Gun Pittsfield Man Wins $1M On A $5 Scratch Ticket

Michael Martin(Image Courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery)

Every once in a while you'll hear a friend or family member say something along the lines of, "Work is just something I'm doing until I win the lottery." Or, another one, "Please God, let me prove that winning money won't spoil me."

I actually saw something on Pinterest once that I thought was funny because I could actually hear myself saying it, "I'm not lucky enough to win the lottery but you can be sure I'm lucky enough to get bitten by a brown recluse spider that was just struck by lightning."

The comment I hear the most(which I'm sure most people are sick of hearing) is the one that is the truest, sadly: "You can't win if you don't play." Personally, I stopped buying scratch tickets a long time ago(I still purchase them for my dear Mother, though) because I never won. But, sincerely, God Bless those who do play and those who win.

We've got another happy local Berkshire County prize winner courtesy of the Mass State Lottery. Michael Martin, a resident of Pittsfield, is a $1 million winner thanks to a "50X The Cash" scratch ticket. Talk about a Happy New Year!

The Massachusetts Lottery website reports that Michael purchased his winning instant ticket at Greenridge Variety located at 1086 South Street in Dalton. Also, Michael chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

And just for selling the winning scratch ticket, Greenridge Variety will receive a $10,000 bonus. For more, visit the Massachusetts Lottery website here.

